Kellton Tech board OKs 1:5 stock split proposal; to raise Rs 69.3 crore via preferential issue of warrants

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Kellton Tech Solutions said that its board has approved a proposal to split each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 5 into five equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

The company stated that the stock split has been executed in order to enhance the liquidity of its equity shares in the stock market and encourage wider participation of small and retail investors by making the shares more affordable.

The company expects to complete the stock split process within a period of approximately 3 months from the date of receipt of shareholders approval and subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

 

The record date for the purpose of the above sub-division of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining approval of the shareholders through EGM, Kellton Tech said in a statement.

At the same meeting, the board of the company has also approved a proposal to raise funds through issue and allotment of up to 55 lakhs warrants, convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, to certain promoter and non-promoter investors, on preferential basis.

The warrant would be issued at a price of Rs 126 apiece and the total consideration would amount to Rs 69.30 crore.

The company will hold an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday, 11 July 2025to seek approval of shareholders of the company for the aforementioned proposals.

Hyderabad-headquartered Kellton Tech Solutions offers digital solutions, advisory services and serving as systems integrator to over 300 clients globally, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has a global footprint in India, the US, the UK, Ireland, Poland and Singapore with around 1,400 employees.

The company had reported 19.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.20 crore despite a 15.53% increase in net sales to Rs 286.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 3.56% to currently trade at Rs 126.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

