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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Natco Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Delta Corp Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2026.

Natco Pharma Ltd tumbled 10.70% to Rs 1049.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53556 shares in the past one month.

 

Delta Corp Ltd lost 8.62% to Rs 74.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd crashed 8.55% to Rs 944.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3711 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd dropped 8.06% to Rs 604. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70030 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd fell 7.90% to Rs 1182. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89799 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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