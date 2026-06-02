Piramal Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.7, down 3.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.13% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.7, down 3.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Piramal Pharma Ltd has gained around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24214.25, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.36 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News