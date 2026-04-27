Tips Music Ltd up for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 675.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.05% slide in NIFTY and a 5.53% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 675.85, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24072.7. The Sensex is at 77245.29, up 0.76%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 36.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1438.7, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.