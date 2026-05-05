Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Quess Corp Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2026.

Quess Corp Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd and CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2026.

Wockhardt Ltd spiked 8.80% to Rs 1551 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38183 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd surged 8.32% to Rs 229.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11926 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd soared 8.22% to Rs 791.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Technologies Ltd gained 7.81% to Rs 637.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84117 shares in the past one month.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd jumped 7.64% to Rs 1420.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22196 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News