FPI return and anti-AI trade lift equities; Nifty posts 6-week best gain

Indian equities gained, and the Nifty posted its best gains in more than six weeks, as foreign investors shifted money into Indian equities, which are insulated from the broader sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) markets.

The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday ended the session at 77,655, a gain of 889 points, or 1.2 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,250, up 265 points, or 1.1 per cent. For the Nifty, Wednesday's gains were the best since June 12, 2026, and for the Sensex, the best since July 17, 2026. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 4.2 trillion to Rs 483 trillion.

Market analysts said the correction in technology stocks across South Korea may have encouraged global investors to explore relatively less AI-dependent emerging markets such as India. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 2,982 crore, their biggest one-day purchase since June 19, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers worth Rs 998 crore. FPIs have been net buyers in July, purchasing equities worth Rs 9,613 crore after four months of selling.

South Korea's Kospi index declined for the second consecutive session. Over the past two sessions, the South Korean benchmark has fallen 16.2 per cent amid concerns about stretched valuations in AI-related stocks.

Information technology stocks led the domestic rally. The Nifty IT index rose 2.3 per cent. Over the past four sessions, the Nifty IT index has gained 9.1 per cent. Jefferies last week upgraded the sector from underweight to neutral. It said the reversal of the AI trade could drive tactical upside in the sector, particularly after this year's sharp decline.

Four-fifths of Sensex stocks gained. HDFC Bank, which rose 1.7 per cent, was the biggest contributor to Sensex gains. Contributions to index gains depend on a constituent's weight and its movement. Infosys, which rose 4.5 per cent, was the second-biggest contributor.

"Indian equities are expected to remain range-bound with a positive bias, supported by positive global cues and healthy domestic corporate earnings. Sentiment improved as investor flows returned to the Indian IT sector following the sharp correction in global AI and semiconductor stocks. Markets also looked past recent geopolitical tensions and crude oil volatility, with focus shifting back to domestic earnings and macroeconomic triggers," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research for wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market breadth was strong, with 2,533 stocks advancing and 1,705 declining.