Juniper Hotels gains 7% on acquisition update; what should investors do?

Shares of Juniper Hotels were in high demand on the bourses after the company announced an update on an acquisition. Following the update, the company's share price rose as much as 7.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹215.90 per share on the NSE.

Although the counter has pared some gains, it continues to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:53 AM on Friday, June 5, the stock was seen exchanging hands at ₹206.90 apiece, up 2.83 per cent from its previous close. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,448, up 32 points or 0.14 per cent.

The northward movement in the company's share price came after it informed the exchanges that it had executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Juniper Hospitality Assets Private Limited (JHAPL) and its seller shareholders on June 2, 2026.

The acquisition is aimed at developing a five-star hotel property on a land parcel in Sector 23, Dwarka, New Delhi, admeasuring approximately 2.524 acres, after being declared the successful bidder for licence rights of the said land.

Post-acquisition, JHAPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, according to the exchange filing.

Technical view

Notably, since its listing in 2024, Juniper Hotels stock has remained in a prolonged corrective phase. This week, the stock price nearly retested its all-time low around the ₹188 level, from where it has witnessed a gradual recovery over the past few sessions.

On the technical front, Harish Jujarey, AVP and Head – Technical Equity Research at Prithvi Finmart, said the stock appears to have formed a short-term double-bottom pattern near the 190 mark and managed to close above its 50-day moving average in today's session, indicating improving near-term momentum.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 23,450 as RBI MPC holds repo rate at 5.25% "In the short term, the stock appears to be in an oversold zone, and the ongoing recovery could extend towards the recent swing high of 223, followed by 240 levels, which coincides with the 200-day moving average. However, the long-term outlook remains weak as long as the stock continues to trade below its 200 DMA," said Jujarey.

Juniper Hotels Q4 results

During Q4FY26, the net profit of Juniper Hotels declined 8.32 per cent to ₹50.38 crore, as against ₹54.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. However, sales rose 8.62 per cent to ₹301.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, as against ₹277.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance For the full year, net profit rose 98.64 per cent to ₹141.61 crore in the year ended March 2026, as against ₹71.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.95 per cent to ₹1,047.68 crore in the year ended March 2026, as against ₹944.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

Choice says 'Buy'

Following the results, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities retained their 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹240 per share. The assigned target price implies an upside of 11.16 per cent from the current market price.

Karan Kamdar and Samarth Goel, analysts at Choice, in a report dated May 22, 2026, revised their FY27E revenue and Ebitda estimates downward by 5.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively, factoring in the delay in execution of Bengaluru Phase-1.