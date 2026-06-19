Sebi approves open-market buybacks, eases mutual fund borrowing norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday approved the reintroduction of open-market buybacks through stock exchanges, eased intraday borrowing for mutual funds, enabled faster approvals for alternative investment funds (AIFs), and aligned norms for securitised debt instruments with the securitisation framework of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The reintroduction of open-market buybacks comes just a year after the route was phased out. The move follows the revised taxation framework applicable to buybacks.

Buybacks through stock exchanges will have to be completed within 66 working days from the opening date, with at least 40 per cent of the earmarked funds being utilised during the first half of the buyback period.

At present, buybacks can be undertaken through the tender offer route and the open-market route through book building.

The open-market buyback route through stock exchanges will be reintroduced from August 1, 2026, to provide companies with an additional buyback option.

“The fact that promoters are not allowed to take part in open-market buy-backs, now open-market buy-backs through stock exchanges will be treated as normal trading transactions. Therefore, the requirement of a separate trading window and display of the company's identity as purchaser on the trading screen is being dispensed with,” Sebi said.

The market regulator has specified safeguards such as freezing promoters' shares and ensuring compliance with minimum public shareholding requirements. Further, the interval between two buybacks has been aligned with the Companies Act, 2013.

Sebi also approved amendments to allow mutual funds to avail of intraday borrowing to bridge differences arising from pay-in and pay-out settlement timings within asset classes, forex settlements and other transactions.

This is in addition to the current borrowing permitted — up to 20 per cent of the net assets of a scheme for meeting unitholder payouts such as redemptions.

Asset management companies will be responsible for repaying the borrowings by the end of the day and complying with mutual fund regulations in the event of conversion into overnight borrowing.

Additionally, intraday borrowings will not be used as a source of leverage.

The market regulator also approved a green channel for AIF rollouts, called GARUDA.