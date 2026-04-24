YouTube TV Multiview may soon support all channels with custom layouts

YouTube is reportedly rolling out an update to its Multiview feature on YouTube TV, allowing users to watch multiple channels at once with more flexibility than before. The feature, which was earlier limited to select sports channels, now seems to be expanding to more types of content, allowing users to choose what they want to watch at the same time. According to a report by 9To5Google, some YouTube TV subscribers have started seeing a new version of Multiview that supports “all channels.” This means users may soon be able to create their own custom viewing grid instead of relying on pre-selected channel combinations.

Multiview feature: What’s it

Multiview has been one of YouTube TV’s standout features, especially for sports viewers who want to watch multiple games at the same time. However, since its launch, it has mostly been restricted to curated sets of channels, limiting how users could use it.

Now, that appears to be changing. As per the report, users on Reddit have shared that the updated Multiview interface includes categories such as Recommended, Sports, News, Movies and Shows. This suggests that the feature is being redesigned to support a broader range of content beyond live sports.

The update also seems to give users more control. Instead of being limited to preset combinations, they can choose different live channels and add them to a Multiview grid, making the feature more personalised.

Limited rollout for now

ALSO READ: Instagram tests new 'Instants' app for one-time photo sharing: How it works The rollout does not appear to be widespread yet. The report noted that while several users have spotted the feature, it is not available to everyone at this stage. This indicates that YouTube may be testing the update with a smaller group before expanding it more broadly.

To access Multiview, users can press down on their remote and select the Multiview option, which then allows them to add other live channels to the screen.