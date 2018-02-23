Infosys shareholders approve appointment of Salil Parekh as CEO, MD

shareholders have approved the appointment of Salil S Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director of the company, the company has said in a regulatory filing. As per results of postal ballot and e-voting filed by the IT major, 97.96 per cent shareholders through the physical ballot and electronic mode voted in favour of the appointment of Parekh on February 20, 2018. Also, 99.98 per cent shareholders approved the appointment of UB Pravin Rao as a chief operating officer and whole time director, the company said in a late evening filing on Thursday. had issued notice for seeking shareholders nod for both these appointments. In his first media interaction after the announcement of his appointment as and in January, Parekh had said his immediate priorities would include connecting with employees and clients to build a "road map for future" that will be announced in April. For the first three months of 2018, Parekh will be paid an "initial variable pay" of Rs 23.7 million, apart from fixed salary and other benefits. As per the proposal, Parekh will get an annual salary of Rs 65 million (fixed pay), and will be eligible for maximum 125 per cent of the annual variable pay of Rs 97.5 million (which comes to up to Rs 121.8 million, subject to achievement of certain milestones. In addition, the ex-Capgemini executive will also receive Rs 32.5 million in restricted stock units, Rs 130 million in annual performance equity grants and a one-time equity grant of Rs 97.5 million.

The stock compensation will vest at various intervals during Parekh's term. -- who had quit from the position in August last year after a protracted row with founders -- had drawn a total compensation, including bonus and grant of stocks, of Rs 451.1 million in 2016-17. Parekh was brought on board after the abrupt resignation of Sikka, who had quit in August following the public spat with co-founders led by The founders had alleged corporate governance lapses and questioned the $200 million Panaya acquisition under previous management while also flagging the high severance pay to former employees.