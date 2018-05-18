Patanjali Ayurved hits GST roadblock: Sales growth may slow down in FY18

After growing at a breakneck pace for five years, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has hit a major roadblock.

During the financial year 2017-18, the group’s sales growth has slowed down considerably–- thanks to the massive transformational work following the implementation of the good and services tax (GST) regime in mid-2017. According to Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala, the initial glitches related to GST and the realignment work required due to its implementation cost Patanjali two months’ business in 2017. “We are in a growth mode and we have ...