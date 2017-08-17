Sugar companies sweeten balance sheet

At a time when corporate and insolvencies are making headlines, leading players in the are repaying and pre-paying after a long gap. With profits for many sugar makers hitting a new record last year, have got down to reduction and are sweetening balance sheets.

Four sugar companies—Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering, and Dwarikesh Sugar—together have repaid about Rs 1,100 crore to financial institutions since FY17. The reduction process does not end here and with a stable cash flow outlook are looking to bring down the further. Country's second biggest sugar company has repaid Rs 472 crore after it made a record profit of Rs 592 crore last year.

"Given the cash flows we should be in a good position to bring the long-term down to bare bone when the year ends. Some of the loans had a longer repayment period but we decided to prepay it in our interest. The financial ratios will improve and one can look forward to next round of rating improvement," said Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman and managing director at & Industries, which has repaid Rs 165 crore. The company is left with a long-term of Rs 376 crore at the end of Q1.

have long-term and short-term The long-term had been taken in the past for capex. The short-term is taken every year for procuring sugarcane and making payment to farmers. This is usually nil at the beginning of the crushing season in October every year and peaks when the crushing ends around March. As sugar stocks get liquidated, this comes down. Since sugar makers have no significant capex requirements, the long-term is expected to be under control.

has repaid Rs 302 crore since April last year. "We have reduced the high cost borrowings and the extra cash flows this year will be mainly used to repay debt," said Arhant Jain, chief financial officer at Dhampur. has repaid Rs 179 crore to the banks as of June 30. The company's CFO Vijay Banka said another Rs 33 crore has been repaid in Q2 so far, taking the further down to just Rs 89 crore. "Barring Rs 30 crore of interest free loans from government, we will completely repay the rest," he said. Heavy losses or meagre profits during FY12-FY16 had impacted balance sheets of sugar companies, taking away the ability to make timely payments to farmers and service their on time.