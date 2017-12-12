Govt issues guidelines for wind power auction aimed at cost effectiveness

The today said it has issued guidelines for transparent procurement of through in a bid to boost the clean source of energy.



The has already auctioned 2 GW wind capacity so for in the first and second round this year. In the third round, it has floated tender for another 2 GW capacity last week.



The norms are significant because the had decided to put for bidding 10 GW each in 2018 -19 and 2019-20 to meet the target of 60 GW by 2022. At present, installed capacity is 32 GW.The has issued guidelines under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003, providing a framework for procurement of through a transparent process of bidding including standardisation of the process and defining of roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, a statement said today.According to the the statement, these guidelines aim to enable the distribution licensees to procure at competitive rates in a cost-effective manner.It said the guidelines are applicable for procurement of from grid-connected projects (WPP) having individual size of 5 MW and above at one site with minimum bid capacity of 25 MW for intra-state projects.Besides, it will also cover individual size of 50 MW and above at one site with minimum bid capacity of 50 MW for inter-state projects.The key components the guidelines include compensation for grid unavailability and backing-down, robust payment security mechanism, standardisation of the bidding process, risk- sharing framework between various stakeholders through provisions like change in law, force majeure, measures in case of default of procurer as also by generator.The ministry said these guidelines will give boost to the sector as it would facilitate the windy states to go for the bidding process for procurement of themselves.After transition of tariff regime from feed-in tariffs to bidding route, it was mainly the central bids through SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), which were helping the sector. State bids from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat had objections from the wind sector in absence of guidelines, it added.The ministry further said, "In view of very competitive tariffs of Rs 2.64 per unit discovered through the SECIs second bid, the availability of these guidelines for states, the sector is poised for a strong growth path towards achievement of 60 GW by 2022."Commenting on guidelines, Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head, ICRA Ratings, said, "The payment security approved in the new bidding guidelines has not been seen in PPAs signed by the state distribution utilities (discoms) with developers in the past."This along with the measures on compensation for grid curtailment and termination payments, if implemented, is favourable for the developers and improves the bankability of the PPA document.