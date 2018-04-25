MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade in range, Nifty below 10,600; Metal stocks fall

Market Check S&P BSE Sensex 34,558.48 -0.17% Nifty 50 10,600.95 -0.13% S&P BSE 200 4,659.15 -0.12% Nifty 500 9,385.80 -0.05% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 16,847.05 -0.18% S&P BSE Small-Cap 18,270.60 0.11% Cipla poised to maintain high growth, earnings may grow by over 20% Cipla, which has clocked better returns than most of its larger pharma peers in the past one year, has now outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex in the past one month. It has gained almost 11.5 per cent since the March-end lows, though its Pithampura unit got three observations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulator. The Street is showing confidence in Cipla primarily because of its strong growth prospects. After pegging earnings growth at over 30 per cent in 2017-18 (partly helped by a low base of 2016-17), analysts expect Cipla’s earnings to increase by over 20 per cent each in 2018-19 and 2019-20. READ MORE Earnings Impact Sectoral Trend Top Sensex gainers and losers Markets at open At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,542, down 74 points while the Nifty50 index was ruling at 10,599, down 15 points

The were trading in a range with a negative bias on Wednesday taking cues from their global counterparts.



That apart, corporate for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18) and global crude prices will continue to be in focus as the day progresses.



Global crude prices on Tuesday rose above $75 a barrel, the highest since November 2014, supported by OPEC-led production cuts, a strong demand and the prospect of a renewed US sanctions on Iran.

Among other major results, companies like Indiabulls Real Estate, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Sterlite Technologies, Ultratech Cement and Wipro are likely to declare their quarterly numbers later in the day.

Asian were under pressure on Wednesday, with a rise in US bond yields above the 3 per cent threshold and warnings from bellwether US companies of higher costs driving fears that corporate growth may peak soon.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6 per cent.



