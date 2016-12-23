Downside may be capped for Voltas

Most analysts believe the impact of demonetisation has largely been priced in

The stock of Voltas has pretty much mirrored the performance of BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, which has fallen by over 11 per cent since the withdrawal of high-denomination old currency from circulation. While some believe that this is a sign of resilience, the manner in which Voltas' stock price fell from its closing-high of Rs 402 registered in October suggests that a lot of the pain was perhaps digested much ahead of the demonetisation event. September quarter results of Voltas were short of Street expectation and management guidance was also weak. But, ...

Hamsini Karthik