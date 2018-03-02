Happy Holi: Four modern gadgets to beat your noisy neighbour's music mania

-
ALSO READHTC launches 'Vive Business Edition' VR system in India Xiaomi to open more stores in India to grab smartphone market from Samsung Microsoft, Xiaomi sign MoU to make AI-powered speakers, smartphones Google Pixel XL price almost halved to Rs 39,999 Times Internet infuses Rs 2.48 bn into Gaana to battle Amazon Prime Music
-
Holi, the festival of colours, is often also associated with a lot of noise pollution, especially loud music or drum beats played by neighbors. The music, instead of providing enjoyment, can sometimes become nuisance.
Here are four gadgets that could provide relief to you amid the extreme noise:
OPPO F5 Youth
OPPO F5 Youth features a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels, giving you a vivid visual enjoyment without the need to increase the size of the phone.
OPPO F5 Youth gives you a chance to pick and choose from the range of colour options like Black and Champagne Gold.
It is available for Rs16,990/-. ALSO READ: OPPO F5, with AI selfie technology, to be available in India for Rs 24,990
Fitbit Alta HR
This new gadget claims to help you track the calorie intake during the festival of Holi.
Fitbit Alta HR has been launched in different colors including Fuchsia and coral along with aluminum buckles.
The gadgets using a PurePulse heart rate technology provides automatic exercise recognition and new advancements in sleep tracking with up to 7 days' battery life. It also includes Special Edition trackers with a soft pink classic band with 22k rose gold plated tracker and luxe leather collection in brown, indigo and lavender.
The gadget is priced at Rs 12, 376.ALSO READ: Fitbit pumps USD 6 mn into San Francisco-based glucose-monitoring startup
Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless
The neckband headset offers wireless sound, NFC for simple one-touch pairing, an integrated microphone, and a 22-hour battery life that can be combined with the mobile devices. The device is available in Black and Ivory colours.
The headset provides noise cancellation that could allow the users to disconnect themselves from the exterior noise.
Across the range, the fit and comfort of the new generation MOMENTUM headphones have been enhanced beyond the high standard set by previous models.
The headband has been subtly redesigned with a more curved body and is available at Rs. 14, 990.ALSO READ: Sennheiser wants to capitalise on India's fast-growing premium audio access
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom has launched a range of portable speakers which shall make them useful for the outdoor parties.
The waterproof -device could be connected to your phones via Bluetooth and claims to provide a high surround sound.
The speakers are available in Fireball Orange, Subzero blue, Phantom Black, Cashmere Pink and stone grey.
The device is available on the online shopping portal Amazon at Rs 5, 255.ALSO READ: Music lovers: Here's a selection of finest headphones and earplugs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU