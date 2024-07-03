NBFCs' consumer, gold loan sanctions shrink sequentially in Q4FY24: FIDC

Consumer and gold loan sanctions by finance companies decreased sequentially in the quarter ending March 2024 (Q4FY24), prompted by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) cautionary stance on the pace of growth in these categories.

Data from the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) shows that in Q4FY24, consumer loan sanctions fell by 16.2 per cent sequentially, while gold loan sanctions fell by 6.5 per cent during the same period.

In absolute terms, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) sanctioned loans worth Rs 25,358 crore in Q4, down from Rs 30,269 crore in Q3. Similarly, gold loan sanctions were down to Rs 47,092 crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 50,340 crore in Q3FY24, according to the data.

Personal loans also showed moderation, with sanctions by finance companies growing by just 1.4 per cent sequentially in Q4FY24.

Several consumer lending sectors, such as education, consumer, and gold loans, showed negative sequential growth likely reflecting the “cautionary advice” of the RBI, FIDC said in a statement.

Last November, the RBI increased the risk weights for unsecured loans to decelerate the growth pace of such loans. Further, the RBI has also imposed curbs on IIFL Finance, a large player in the gold loan business, and directed them to stop fresh sanctions and disbursements citing material supervisory concerns.





According to rating agency ICRA the finance companies have steadily improved their market position by expanding at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15 per cent during FY2017-FY2024. Overall NBFC credit is set to cross the Rs 50 trillion mark (Rs 34 trillion excluding NBFC-Infrastructure) in Fy25. “The first quarter is usually slow and has a small share in the business for the entire financial year. The RBI’s caution and action, which led to a slowdown in business in Q4FY24, will continue to have a bearing on activity in the current financial year,” said K V Srinivasan, co-chairman of FIDC.

Considerable growth in the AUM warranted adequate regulatory evolution in view of the new products and services and the increased interlinkages between NBFCs and various financial sector entities, rating agency added.