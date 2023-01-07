Luxury car maker BMW launches two new models including all eclectic BMW i7

Luxury car maker on Saturday announced the launch of its BMWi7 - petrol and electric - powered models.

The 740i M Sport is locally produced at Group Plant, Chennai while the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), said.

According to the company, the diesel variant will be introduced later.

While bookings for the two models can be done at the dealerships, deliveries will begin in March 2023.

The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,70,00,000 for BMW 740i M Sport and Rs 1,95,00,000 for BMW 17xDrive60.

India closed 2022 selling 19,263 vehicles.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)