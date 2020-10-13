Airtel, Aakash Educational to launch TV channels for JEE, NEET coaching

-
ALSO READ
After OTTs, TV channels foray into direct-to-online movie market
JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August
NEET 2020, JEE Mains to be held from Sep 1; SC rejects postponement plea
Four pairs of trains between Sept 4 -15 in Rajasthan for NEET, JEE students
JEE, NEET exams to be conducted in September as scheduled: Officials
-
Bharti Airtel DTH arm Airtel Digital TV and coaching institute Aakash Educational Services on Tuesday launched two dedicated TV channels for preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams.
These channels are available for free preview till October 21, Airtel said in a statement.
Subscribers will have to pay Rs 247 per month each to access the channels -- Aakash Edu TV-JEE and Aakash Edu TV-NEET.
The channels, launched on the Airtel Digital TV platform, will provide coaching sessions to students who are preparing for the entrance exams -- Joint entrance examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.
"We are delighted to partner with Aakash Institute to offer high-quality Ed-tech content to our 17 million DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realise their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high-quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV," Bharti Airtel director- homes Sunil Taldar said in the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU