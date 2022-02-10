Amazon's cumulative product shipments from India touch $3 billion

-
E-commerce firm Amazon has facilitated shipment of products worth USD 3 billion from India in about six years' time, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
The company has set target to enable exports worth USD 10 billion from India by 2025.
"We look at a billion dollars as yardstick to measure how a certain program within Amazon is growing. On export, it took as 3 years to get first billion dollar, 18 months to get to second and 12 months to get the third billion dollar. This is all Made in India product," Amazon India Director for Global Trade Abhijit Kamra said.
The company has started onboarding exporters and start-ups under the Amazon Global Selling Propel (AGSP) program which it started last year to groom the firms as well as support them in scaling up their business.
The company has launched season 2 of its Propel Startup Accelerator program aimed at boosting exports and creating global brands from India.
The company will select emerging brands and start-ups from India and provide grant of USD 100,000 and Amazon Web Services credit of USD 10,000 to the selected firms.
The selected firms will be then be connected to venture capital firms to improve their business proposition and attract investment.
Kamra said exporters from India can reach all countries across the globe through Amazon. The company is roping in start-ups and businesses from tier-2 and tier-3 cities under the program, he added.
"We saw great interest, ideas and entrepreneurial spirit in the inaugural season of the program, and we are excited to now bring the season 2. It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable USD 10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025," Amazon SVP for India and Emerging Markets Amit Agarwal said.
