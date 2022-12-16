Ashneer hits out at BharatPe Chairman, says hiring him 'biggest mistake'

After attacking CEO Suhail Sameer, the company's former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover on Friday hit out at Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the board of directors, saying hiring him was his 'biggest mistake'.

Despite Delhi High Court's order to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives amid the ongoing Rs 88.6 crore fraud case, Grover this time attacked Kumar, who has earlier served as SBI Chairman.

"Rajnish Kumar was my biggest hiring mistake. Not only because of what transpired - but bcoz I overlooked data. Under Rajnish as CMD, SBI stock tanked 25 per cent in 3 years (Rs 257 -- Rs 192). That's $8 billion of value destruction. After he left, it went to Rs 570 (up 200 per cent). Data is never dogla!" Grover claimed in his tweet.

or Kumar were yet to react to his tweet.

Earlier this week, Grover took a serious dig at CEO Sameer, saying the CEO allegedly spent money on personal expenditures that he raised, but is unable to help the fintech firm grow.

In a tweet, Grover alleged that Sameer allegedly spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Suhail (CEO) -- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share -- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? (Had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) licence and market share fronts, what to do?)," tweeted Grover.

Grover then targeted Sumeet Singh, a partner with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas who joined as its general counsel (GC) last year.

"Sumeet (GC): Case karenge! case karenge! Case karenge! (But Sumeet went ahead to file case (against me)," Grover further posted.

The Delhi Hight Court last week issued notice and summons to BharatPe's former Managing Director and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

Grover also attacked the fintech platform's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, saying he once asked him to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his IIT degree while remaining on the payroll.

He also alleged that his book "Doglapan" created panic among BharatPe executives and this is the reason the fintech company had apparently filed cases against him.

