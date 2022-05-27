BGR Energy Systems loss widens to Rs 72 cr in March quarter on low revenues

-
BGR Energy Systems loss widened to Rs 72.37 crore in the March quarter mainly due to lower revenues.
The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 64.08 crore in the year-ago period, BGR Energy Systems said in a regulatory filing.
Total income in the March quarter declined to Rs 208.21 crore from Rs 382.82 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated net loss in the fiscal year 2021-22 narrowed to Rs 185.97 crore from Rs 368.31 crore loss in 2020-21.
Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 1,229.34 crore as against Rs 1,146.84 crore in 2020-21.
