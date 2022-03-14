BharatPe enters gold loan segment; eyes disbursals of Rs 500 cr this year

-
ALSO READ
Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe board amid boardroom battle
BharatPe accuses Ashneer Grover family of siphoning off company funds
Investor-founder relation in India is one of master-slave: Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover resigned after receiving Board meet agenda on PwC probe
Unity SFB not affected by BharatPe tussle: Centrum Capital's Jaspal Bindra
-
Crisis-ridden fintech player BharatPe has entered the gold loan segment for its merchant partners, marking its entry into the secured credit category for a firm that hawks a slew of unsecured small ticket credit products.
The Gurugram-based company has been mired in a lot of scandals, which led to one of its founders being thrown out of the firm recently. It is also under various probes by enforcement agencies. The company is also the co-promoter of Unity Small Finance Bank.
For launching gold loans, BharatPe has partnered with a few NBFCs, and will be offering loans of up to Rs 20 lakh against gold pledge.
The service is already available to its merchant customers in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and it will be scaling this to 20 cities by the end of this year when it hopes to disburse Rs 500 crore, BharatPe said in a statement on Monday.
Its interest rate at the lowest band is 0.39 per cent per month, working out to be 4.7 per cent per annum. The loan application and disbursal is all done digitally within 30 minutes.
It is also offering doorstep as well as branch collection facility and customers can take loans of 6, 9 and 12 months, Suhail Sameer, chief executive of the company said, adding it has run a two-month pilot and facilitated Rs 10 crore of disbursals.
Since its launch, BharatPe has been giving unsecured loans of up to Rs 7 lakh to offline merchants and kirana store owners. It has disbursed over Rs 3,000 crore to 3 lakh merchant partners so far and such loans have tenors of 3, 6 and 12 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU