HC notice on Tata Motors' plea against rejection of cluster scheme bid

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Shareholders to vote on raising fresh debt up to Rs 40k cr
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman
N Chandrasekaran's second term likely to come up at Tata Sons AGM
Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran deny reports of leadership changes at Tata Sons
Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata welcomes Air India back into the fold
-
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by Tata Motors Ltd (TML) challenging the rejection of manual submission of its bids for operation of 450 buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme.
The manual submission was done at 3.54 p.m. on December 22, the TML said, praying for an urgent listing in this regard.
The TML's writ petition, filed through Karanjawala & Co, was listed before a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.
The matter was argued by senior advocate Gopal Jain assisted by the Karanjawala & Co team comprising of advocates Nandini Gore, Aditi Bhatt, Neha Khandelwal, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, and Karanveer Singh.
The bench observed that it is inclined to hear the issue if a delay in manual submission of documents would result in disqualification of TML from the bidding process if a valid online bid has been duly submitted on time.
Issued notice, the court granted interim relief to TML, recording the undertaking of the government that the contract will not be awarded to any bidder before the next date of hearing, January 18, 2022.
--IANS
jw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU