Infra.Market raises $125 mn funding led by Tiger Global, valued at $2.5 mn

-
ALSO READ
Infra.market joins unicorn club with funding from Tiger Global, others
Jordan prince says he's under house arrest, lashes out at authorities
Dubai sovereign wealth fund posts $5.1 billion loss amid pandemic
KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise
Gupshup raises additional $240 mn to expand global footprint
-
Online marketplace for construction materials Infra.Market has raised USD 125 million (about Rs 928 crore) in Series D round led by Tiger Global, valuing the platform at USD 2.5 billion.
Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, the Thane-based firm is a construction solutions company that leverages technology to provide an enhanced procurement experience for all players in the sector.
It will use the funds to enhance its technological offerings, enter newer markets and advance their initiatives such as private label brands, direct to retail channel and exports, apart from increasing its presence across product verticals and look at acquisition opportunities, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company is targeting the USD 140-billion construction materials market with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector, as it expects to significantly benefit from the ongoing investment in infrastructure projects under the national infrastructure pipeline, which has planned projects worth USD 2 trillion over the next few years.
We are also embarking on new business verticals within the construction ecosystem beyond materials to enable us to provide end-to-end solutions to our customers across the lifecycle of a construction project, Sengupta said.
We are seeing huge growth in buyer wallet share as we are rapidly expanding our product portfolio and market presence and the launch of new verticals will help us fulfill our vision of creating a technology backed end-to-end construction solutions company, he added.
Scott Shleifer, a partner at Tiger Global Management, said they are delighted to double-down on their investment in Infra.Market. Over the past year, it has become the go-to partner, especially during the pandemic when the traditional supply chains were disrupted.
The company caters to both institutional customers and retail outlets. Over the last 12 months, it has grown supply to retail outlets steadily and follows a dual model of flagship stores to cater to smaller stores and dealership stores for retail customers.
It supplies across 10 states and exports to Dubai, Singapore, Jordan, and Italy.
Recently, it had acquired Equiphunt, a fully integrated equipment solutions platform with complete solutions geared towards equipment ownership, maintenance and utilisation.
Infra.Market is expecting to cross the USD 1 billion sales target by the end of December. More than two-thirds of its present revenue is contributed by its own brands.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU