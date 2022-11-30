JUST IN
Musk starts restoring 62k suspended Twitter accounts as 'Big Bang' process

Elon Musk has started reinstating nearly 62,000 suspended Twitter accounts with more than 10,000 followers

Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk has started reinstating nearly 62,000 suspended Twitter accounts with more than 10,000 followers, including one account that has over 5 million followers and 75 accounts with over 1 million followers.

According to Platformer, Twitter employees are calling the reinstating process as "Big Bang".

The project could cause more instability at Twitter at a time when the company is facing a severe engineering talent crunch, the report said late on Tuesday, quoting current employees.

"Each reinstatement requires Twitter to rebuild a social graph, activating data on who the account follows and who follows the account. For large accounts like Trump's, with 88 million followers, that's millions of lists that Twitter has to update and maintain," the report informed.

Musk calls his move as "general amnesty to suspended accounts".

Last week, Musk put out a Twitter poll on reinstating accounts that "have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam".

About 72.4 percent of respondents said yes.

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted.

Amid the controversial decision to reinstate suspended accounts, advertisers are deeply sceptical, including Apple which is one of the largest brand advertisers on Twitter.

Apple, which reportedly spends more than $100 million on Twitter ads, has "mostly stopped advertising" on the Musk-owned platform.

In the first quarter of this year, Apple spent $48 million in ads on the platform.

ccording to Musk, Apple has "also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why.

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 13:48 IST

