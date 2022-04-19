Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Vi leads in upload speed in March: TRAI

-
ALSO READ
5G spectrum price cuts not sufficient: Telecom operators slam Trai
Jio tops 4G download speed chart, Voda Idea in upload speed in Nov: Trai
Trai scraps charge on USSD messages for mobile banking, payment services
Reliance Jio complaints to Trai over Vodafone Idea new tariff plans
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
-
Reliance Jio retained its top position with the highest average data download speed among 4G service providers in March at 21.1 megabit per second, according to latest data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Vodafone Idea (VIL) and Bharti Airtel recorded a minor decline in speed at 17.9 megabit per second (mbps) and 13.7 mbps, but in the last six months both the firms have been able to reduce the gap with Jio's 4G download speed.
Jio's average 4G download speed increased by about 2.5 per cent to 21.21 mbps in March from 20.6 mbps in February. VIL and Airtel network recorded 2.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent jump respectively in March compared to the preceding month.
BSNL network registered a download speed of 6.1 mbps, the data showed.
VIL maintained its leadership in terms of 4G data upload speed in March. The company's network recorded an upload speed of 8.2 mbps.
The download speed enables consumers to access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send pictures or videos to their contacts.
Jio followed VIL on upload chart with average speed of 7.3 mbps. Airtel and BSNL networks recorded upload speeds of 6.1 mbps and 5.1 mbps respectively in March.
The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU