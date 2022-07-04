Vedanta aluminium output rises by 3% to 565,000 tonnes in Apr-Jun

-
Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Monday reported a 3 per cent increase in its aluminium production to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
The company had produced 5,49,000 tonnes of aluminium in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Mined metal production at Zinc India increased by 14 per cent to 2,52,000 tonnes due to higher ore production across all the mines and supported by better mill recovery.
The production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka in the first quarter declined by 14 per cent to 1.26 million tonnes over 1.46 MT on account of heavy rainfall which impacted ore handling.
The company's total production of saleable steel declined by 7 per cent to 2,69,000 tonnes over 2,89,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
It achieved 14 per cent rise in ore production to 1,40,000 tonnes in the Q1 FY'23, over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
With regard to copper, Vedanta said, "Our Silvassa refinery and wire rod plant continue to operate enabling us to cater to the domestic market. Production from the Silvassa refinery increased 37 per cent YoY...due to continuous debottlenecking and improved operational efficiencies."
Total power sales increased by 32 per cent to 3,577 million units, over 2,716 MU in the year-ago period.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is a leading oil and gas and metals company with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
