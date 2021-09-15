5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

An of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Wednesday morning, as per Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.

" of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details on this are awaited.

