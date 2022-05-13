52 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana; state probes cause in spike

-
Telangana on Friday saw a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases with 52 fresh infections being recorded taking the statewide tally to 7,92,526.
Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 34.
A health department bulletin said 36 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,997.
The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.
No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.
The bulletin said 13,689 samples were tested on Friday.
The number of active cases was 418, it said.
