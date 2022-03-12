AAP to launch massive membership drive in southern states, take out marches

The (AAP) has decided to launch a massive membership drive in the southern states to build on the momentum of its stupendous victory in the polls.

The party will start its membership drive in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, senior leader Somnath Bharti said on Friday.

"After the thunderous victory of the in Punjab, people from the southern regions have started showing interest in the politics of our party. We are receiving an unprecedented response from southern India," he told reporters here.

"Seeing the mood of the people and taking into account the response that our teams in the southern states have been receiving, we have decided to launch membership campaigns throughout the region," he added.

Bharti said the membership drive will be carried out by the party's local teams.

"These campaigns will actively penetrate deep into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep," he said.

"I call upon all those who feel the need to bring a change in India's politics to join the and be a part of the revolution," he said.

Bharti said the party has also decided to take out foot marches across the southern states in phases.

"This sequence will begin on April 14 on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary with our first foot march in Telangana. We will cover each and every Assembly constituency of the region. Through these foot marches, we will take the politics of (Arvind) Kejriwalji and the ideals of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh to every resident of the region," he added.

Bharti said the party will highlight the difference it has made in the lives of the people of Delhi.

The AAP has its units in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The party had contested the Karnataka and Telangana Assembly polls in 2018 as part of its efforts to make inroads into south India but could not open its account.

