Air Quality Index at poor category in Rohini, Jahangirpuri areas of Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air in moderate category today, likely to turn poor by Friday
'Without legal mandate, funding & coordination, clean air plans won't work'
Plea in HC to prevent stubble burning amid Covid-19 problems in Delhi
While skies clear, indoor air pollution rises in locked-down India
Air pollution shortened average Indian life expectancy by 5.2 yrs: Report
-
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 206 in Rohini and at 230 in the Jahangirpuri area here on Saturday, both in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
At Anand Vihar are the AQI was at 178 which is in the moderate category, as per Central Pollution Control Board.
As per Central Pollution Control Board, the 'Poor category' means "breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure."
The 'Moderate category' means "breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU