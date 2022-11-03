Amit Shah chairs meeting in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat state polls

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader on Thursday chaired a meeting with party leaders in the state's capital, ahead of the Assembly Elections.

Along with the Union Minister, Chief Minister of Bhupendra Patel and other senior delegates of the party attended the meeting.

Amit Shah, who was earlier in Himachal Pradesh, another state where polls are going to be held this year, returned to his native state in a bid to emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections.

In the run-up of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaigning ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Home Minister inaugurated the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on October 13.

A day before the inauguration of the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra", JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said the BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

"Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'Gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant, developed."

BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Earlier on October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He also held a roadshow after the rally.

"Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

PM also launched multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch. He laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

The BJP has won six consecutive assembly polls in Gujarat. The Congress is keen to take an early decision on candidates to give them more time for campaigning and is seeking to bolster its campaign through yatras.

Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

