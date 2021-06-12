Andheri subway flooded as Mumbai continues to witness heavy downpour

-
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for past few days now as the southwest monsoon hit the financial capital of India on June 9.
The rains caused flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city today.
On Saturday morning, several areas in Sion East and Andheri subway have been flooded due to the rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain warning for Mumbai on June 13-14 in addition to a tidal wave warning, prompting the city civic body to alert all the disaster management agencies.
"IMD has issued heavy rain warning for Mumbai on 13th-14th June so we have alerted our disaster management agencies. Fire Brigade, all disaster management units are asked to remain alert. BMC departments like BEST, Education department and Health department, etc are also asked to remain on stand by," the BMC said in a statement.
Moreover, the education department is asked to identify locations for emergency shelters.
"BMC has marked residential areas near Mithi river and is ready for evacuation if situation worsens. BMC has started coordinating with NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy. They will be available to help if needed," the statement added.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Kishor Pednekar has notified that strict action would be taken against those who are found dumping garbage in the drains and gutters.
Meanwhile, light rain accompanied by thunderstorm is likely to occur over some parts of North India in the next two hours, informed the weather department.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate intensity rain for Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Bijnor, Nazibabad, Sharanpur, Uttarakhand's Roorkee and adjoining areas.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Kasganj, Bijnor, Naziababad, Roorkee, Sharanpur and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted today.
