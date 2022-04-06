Centre likely to table Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill in RS

-
The Centre is likely to table the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to move the Bill which seeks to authorise "taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration." Shah is also to move that the Bill be passed.
As per the List of Business of the Upper House of Parliament, the government is also likely to table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda is likely to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of a certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tripura as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and passing.
Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 16th report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development on 'Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).
Jyoti will lay a statement correcting the answer given in the Rajya Sabha on March 23 to a question arising out of the answer to unstarred question 2342 regarding 'Programmes for rural poverty alleviation'.
The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister.
Jawhar Sircar and John Brittas will lay the statements showing further action taken by the Centre on the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2021-22).
A. Vijaykumar and Sukhram Singh Yadav will lay the 13th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas on 'Safety and Security of Oil Installations of Public Sector Oil Companies - with specific reference to Western Offshore Mishap during Cyclone Tauktae'.
