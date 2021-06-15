CM hints at further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday indicated that there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21, when the current COVID-19 guidelines come to an end.
"After analysing the situation today and tomorrow, we will look into- what is to be done, with the situation improving, and what all to be relaxed further- and we will do it," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about the next phase of unlocking in the state.
According to official sources, the CM is likely to take a decision in this regard, after taking into account advice by the state's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), and after consulting senior Ministers and officials of his government, before the end of this week.
The government had last week issued fresh guidelines that extended the COVID induced lockdown measures in 11 districts, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21, while some relaxations were announced in the rest of the state from June 14.
It had also said that the COVID curfew (daily) will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after June 14.
The eleven districts where strict lockdown measures have continued are Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.
Among the relaxations announced by the government in remaining 19 districts of the state include opening of parks and industrial units with riders, extending the duration of shops selling essential goods, permission for autos and taxis to ply with maximum two passengers, among others.
The relaxation in lockdown measures is in place from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21.
The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.
Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU