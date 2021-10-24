Congress to launch 'massive agitation' against fuel price hike from Nov 14

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
The Congress party will organise a "massive agitation" against the rise in petrol and diesel prices from November 14 till November 29.
"We're going to have continuous agitation against rise in petrol and diesel prices, massive campaigns from November 14 till November 29," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday.
The protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.
"During these 15 days - one week entire Cong committees will also do 'Padayatra' throughout the country in their respective areas," he added.
Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram also attacked the central government over the increase in fuel prices and said that the taxes should be reduced as suggested by the Reserve Bank of India.
"It's only the greed of the government which has given rise to petrol and diesel prices. That is why RBI says pump prices deserve lower taxation. RBI is repeatedly telling the government that pump prices must be reduced, said Former finance minister P Chidambaram in Chennai on Saturday.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Saturday.
With a hike of Rs 0.35, the petrol prices increased to Rs 107.24 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 95.97 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 113.12 and Rs 104.00 respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU