Control of Srisailam reservoir should be handed over to Telangana: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has written to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat demanding that the operational control of Srisailam reservoir should be handed over to Telangana immediately.
In a 14 page long letter on Friday, listing out Telangana's demands, KCR wrote, "I request you to include the allocation of water issues raised in this letter as agenda items of the 2nd Meeting of the Apex Council. In addition, Government of India should issue immediate direction to Andhra Pradesh to stop work on expansion of Pothireddypadu regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. In order to enforce this, the operational control of Srisailam reservoir should be handed over to Telangana immediately."
The letter further said, "Telangana which had struggled for six decades to get its fair and equitable share of water has already lost seven long and valuable years after its formation due to the inaction of the Government of India. Instead of prolonging the meaningless dispute between the two newly formed states, the Government of India is requested to make the terms of reference to the present Tribunal for allocation of fair and equitable share of the waters of river Krishna to both States without further loss of time."
"I look forward to a meaningful discussion on the above issues during the 2nd Meeting of the Apex Council," KCR added.
