Covid-19: Delhi reports 150 new cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 0.26%

Delhi recorded 150 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said here.
No death related to the disease was recorded in the national capital on Saturday, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.
Before this, the city's daily COVID-19 death count was zero on February 9, after a gap of nearly nine months.
Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months. It was also the first time the daily infection count stood below the 100-mark in that month.
The daily fatality count stood at two on February 2, 5 and 7.
The 150 new cases reported on Sunday came out of 56,902 tests for COVID-19 conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.
The infection tally in the city now stands at 6,36,946, the authorities said.
The tally of active cases is 1,031. It was 1,041 on Saturday, according to the bulletin.
The total number of tests conducted on Saturday consist of 38,213 RT-PCR tests and 18,689 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added.
