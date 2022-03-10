Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs three new cases, tally at 7,24,170

-
-
Assam reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,24,170, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.
The state had registered three COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate decreased to 0.15 per cent from 2.56 per cent the day before.
The number of samples tested during the day was 2,350 as against 2,496 on the previous day while the total samples tested so far in the state increased to 2,83,27,916.
The number of active coronavirus cases currently in the state decreased to 41 against 47 on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the virus remained at 6,639 with no fatalities reported during the day.
As many as 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes and the current death rate in the state is 0.92 per cent.
Nine coronavirus patients recovered from the disease during the day, raising the total number of cured people to 7,16,143. The recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent in the state.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the state is over 4.35 crore.
