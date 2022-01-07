Delhi makes Shehnai Banquet Hall as Covid care centre with 100 oxygen beds

-
-
In view of the rising cases of COVID, the Delhi government made operational once again the Shehnai Banquet Hall as COVID care centre opposite the LNJP Hospital.
The government is making the COVID care centres operational in the national capital one by one as the number of cases are rising every day.
The organization "Doctors for You" is running several COVID care centres in the national capital on behalf of the Delhi government.
Dr Shubhangi, associated with Doctors for You, told ANI, "This is a 100 bedded COVID care centre. All the beds here are oxygen beds. Double arrangements are being made for oxygen as compared to beds. There are 100 concentrators and 100 oxygen cylinders at the centre."
"Since there is no oxygen plant here, we will admit only patients with mild symptoms as there is no facility of high flow oxygen. Our Covid care centre is attached with LNJP hospital. If there is a demand for ICU or ventilator for anyone, then they will be referred to LNJP. We will admit patients with oxygen saturation level 92 to 95," added Dr Shubhangi.
Delhi continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported 15,097 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent.
According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498. The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463.
With six COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally has gone up to 25,127.
Meanwhile, 6,900 people recovered from the infection. With this, the recovery tally in the capital city now stands at 14,32,838.
As many as 1,091 people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized.
In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,41,498 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 36,559 were beneficiaries of the age group 15-17 years.
Delhi has been witnessing a rise in infections following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.
