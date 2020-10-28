Delhi posts highest one-day spike of 5,673 Covid cases, tally past 370,000

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt issues new guidelines for Covid-19 testing amid rising cases
Covid-19 crisis: Delhi reports record 427 new cases, total count at 4,549
Delhi hotels and restaurants to serve liquor from Sep 9 on a trial basis
Delhi coronavirus update: 48 deaths take toll to 5,740; total cases past 306,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India set to resume partial services from mid-May
-
Delhi's daily coronavirus infection tally crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday as the national capital witnessed a sudden spike in cases in the past few days.
According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,673 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the total caseload to over 3.7 lakh.
Forty new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,396, the bulletin said, adding that the fresh figure included one death which had occurred in August.
The previous highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases was recorded on Tuesday.
The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.
The 5,673 fresh cases on Wednesday came out of the 60,571 tests conducted the previous day.
The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 29,378 from 27,873 the previous day, according to the bulletin.
The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,70,014.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU