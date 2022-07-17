Karnataka to introduce new employment policy soon, says CM Bommai

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the state government would introduce a new employment policy and self-assessment property tax system for industries in the state.
The Chief Minister in his address at the conference of State and district level commerce and industrial associations said the state government is coming out with a new employment policy to increase employment opportunities for the youth and women.
"A silent revolution is happening in the state," Bommai said.
"The government is encouraging the setting up of high-tech industries in tier-2 cities. The Industrial associations should work with the government to improve the ease of doing business. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) should take up corporate social responsibility," he said.
The Chief Minister said the property tax issue has come to his notice and that immediate action would be taken to resolve it.
The grievances related to Goods and Service Tax (GST) will also be discussed in Bengaluru, he assured.
The Chief Minister called upon the industrialists to tap the huge opportunities for technology-based industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
He said there is an abundance of talent in these places, and FKCCI should take the leak in this regard.
"Mega textile parks are coming up in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, a Pharmaceutical Hub is being set up in Yadagiri, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru industrial corridor would see huge industrialisation of Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi," Bommai said.
He further spoke about the ease of doing business and the state has improved in this field as New Industrial Policy has been implemented.
A most modern Semiconductor fabrication unit is being set up in the state. The state is also leading in renewable energy as it produces 43 per cent of the total production in the country, he said.
