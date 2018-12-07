JUST IN
ED raids premises of Robert Vadra's associates, Cong protests 'vendetta'

The searches, carried out in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, were also related to cases of assets held abroad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robert Vadra
The Congress on Friday slammed the ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, saying an "unnerved" Modi government was unleashing "vendetta" against party chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law to divert the narrative.

The Congress' sharp reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of three people linked to firms of Robert Vadra in a case related to assets held abroad.

The searches at the premises of the three people were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals, an ED official claimed.

"Sure shot defeat in 5 States unnerves Modi Govt to again use the old tools - unleash revenge & vendetta against Mr. Robert Vadra to divert the narrative," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Such cowardice & intimidation will not subjugate either the Congresa Party or the will of people," he said.
Fri, December 07 2018. 18:10 IST

