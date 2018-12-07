ED raids premises of Robert Vadra's associates, Cong protests 'vendetta'

The on Friday slammed the against Robert Vadra's associates, saying an "unnerved" Modi government was unleashing "vendetta" against party chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law to divert the narrative.

The Congress' sharp reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of three people linked to firms of in a case related to assets held abroad.

The searches at the premises of the three people were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals, an ED official claimed.

"Sure shot defeat in 5 States unnerves Modi Govt to again use the old tools - unleash revenge & vendetta against Mr. to divert the narrative," chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Such cowardice & intimidation will not subjugate either the Congresa Party or the will of people," he said.