FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning," Sitharaman tweeted.
She also thanked sister Ramya PC for her "care and professionalism".
"Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable," she added.
The government on Wednesday had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1, for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have also got vaccinated against COVID so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU