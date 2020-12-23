Gangster Vikas Dubey's brother Deepak Dubey surrenders in Lucknow court

Deepak Dubey, brother of gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen in the Bikru village in Kanpur, has surrendered in a Lucknow court.

He surrendered quietly on Tuesday evening.

The court has sent him to 14 days' judicial custody. The state police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on him.

The news of Deepak's surrenders caught the police and the media unawares. It was only on Wednesday that the news of his surrender became known.

Deepak had been absconding since the Bikru massacre and on Friday, the Lucknow police had attached his property worth about Rs one crore.

A case of forgery and extortion had been registered against Deepak Dubey at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.

The police had been trying to arrest Deepak since the Bikru massacre on July 3, but he had managed to evade arrest.

Sources said that Deepak, who feared being killed in an encounter, had been hiding in the court premises since Monday night and surrendered before the court when there was minimal police presence in the court premises.

