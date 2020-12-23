Gangster Vikas Dubey's brother Deepak Dubey surrenders in Lucknow court

-
ALSO READ
Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead in encounter: All you need to know
Who is Vikas Dubey? A lowdown on Kanpur's notorious criminal
Gangster Vikas Dubey, his fiefdom and crime trajectory of Kanpur Dehat
Vikas Dubey killed; cops say gangster shot at them and tried to flee
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: Official account, controversy and the politics
-
Deepak Dubey, brother of gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed eight policemen in the Bikru village in Kanpur, has surrendered in a Lucknow court.
He surrendered quietly on Tuesday evening.
The court has sent him to 14 days' judicial custody. The state police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on him.
The news of Deepak's surrenders caught the police and the media unawares. It was only on Wednesday that the news of his surrender became known.
Deepak had been absconding since the Bikru massacre and on Friday, the Lucknow police had attached his property worth about Rs one crore.
A case of forgery and extortion had been registered against Deepak Dubey at the Krishna Nagar police station in Lucknow.
The police had been trying to arrest Deepak since the Bikru massacre on July 3, but he had managed to evade arrest.
Sources said that Deepak, who feared being killed in an encounter, had been hiding in the court premises since Monday night and surrendered before the court when there was minimal police presence in the court premises.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU