Global Covid-19 cases surpass 67 million-mark: Johns Hopkins University

-
ALSO READ
Global Covid-19 cases nearing 45 million: Johns Hopkins University
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 52 million: Johns Hopkins University
Global coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally breaches 38 million
US coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload breaches 8 million mark
Global Covid-19 cases surpass 56 million-mark, says Johns Hopkins
-
The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 67 million, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre.
As of 04:30 Moscow time on Monday (01:30 GMT), there are 67,004,543 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,535,038. The number of recovered individuals stands at 43,032,444.
The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia comes fourth with over 2.4 million cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU