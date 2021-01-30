Govt acting in dictatorial manner: Farm union on notice to vacate Ghazipur

-
The Kisan Andolan Committee on Saturday said that the government is acting in a dictatorial manner by giving them notice to vacate the Ghazipur border.
"The notice given by District Magistrate is wrong. We will give an answer to it when the right time comes. The government is acting in a dictatorial manner by issuing the notice despite the Supreme Court's order that farmers can continue their agitation," said Jagtar Singh Bajwa,spokesperson of Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur Border.
"Thousands of farmers are reaching the Ghazipur border. It is difficult to tell how many farmers are currently present at the border. If the government thinks that they will be able to oppress us, then they are wrong," he added.
Meanwhile, the farmers continue their agitation at the Ghazipur border against the three contentious agriculture laws.
Farmers, along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, have been protesting at the Ghazipur border even after the Ghaziabad District Administration on Thursday ordered them to vacate the area.
The protesting farmers say that they will go back to their homes only after their demands are met.
