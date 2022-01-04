Important step in protecting youth population: PM Modi on vaccination drive

-
With the launch of COVID-19 vaccination for youngsters from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has taken an important step in protecting its youth population against the disease.
Modi called for more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier that over 40 lakh people in the 15-18 years age group received their first dose on the first day of vaccination drive for children till 8 PM.
Modi tweeted, "Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well."
"'I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days," the prime minister said.
