J&K: Army destroys IED-like object on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

ANI  |  General News 

The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army on Tuesday destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like object on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.

The object was recovered by Road Opening Party (ROP) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near petrol pump in Tapper Pattan area on the National Highway.

"One IED like suspicious object has been recovered by ROP Of 29RR on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway near petrol pump Tapper Pattan. It was later destroyed by Army bomb disposal squad (BDS)," said Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch District, said Public Relations Officer, Defence Jammu on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 09:18 IST

