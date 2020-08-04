J&K: Army destroys IED-like object on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

The bomb disposal squad of the on Tuesday destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like object on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway.

The object was recovered by Road Opening Party (ROP) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near petrol pump in Tapper Pattan area on the Highway.

"One IED like suspicious object has been recovered by ROP Of 29RR on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway near petrol pump Tapper Pattan. It was later destroyed by Army bomb disposal squad (BDS)," said

Meanwhile, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch District, said Public Relations Officer, Defence Jammu on Tuesday.